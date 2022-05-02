Watch Avril Lavigne spark fan hysteria with surprise cameo at Olivia Rodrigo gig

Canadian pop-punk star Avril Lavigne brought the metaphorical house down with a surprise guest appearance at singer-songwriter sensation Olivia Rodrigo's April 29 gig at Toronto's Massey Hall for an onstage collaboration on her 2002 debut single Complicated.

Lavigne, who returned to her pop-punk roots this year with the Travis Barker/John Feldmann-produced Love Sux album, has been cited as one of Rodrigo's musical influences, and 19-year-old Californian singer looked genuinely thrilled to welcome Lavigne onstage to guest on a song she's been performing regularly as part of her current Sour tour setlist.

Watch footage of the performance, shot by YouTuber ShakyShorty, below:

Former Disney star Rodrigo picked up the Best New Artist trophy at the 2022 Grammy Awards, at which she also won the Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, and the Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2021 debut single Drivers Licence.



Influenced by Paramore's Misery Business - Hayley Williams and Josh Farro were credited as co-writers - Rodrigo's third single Good 4 U topped the charts in 23 countries, including the UK and US, in 2021, and has been credited for inspiring a Generation Z pop-punk revival.

The Sour tour comes to the UK in July,