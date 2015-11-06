WASP unleash Golgotha upon humanity

WASP have released a video for Golgotha. It’s the title track of the band’s 15th studio album, the follow-up to 2009’s Babylon.

“Golgotha is Hebrew for place of the skull,” says Blackie, “and it’s the hill where Christ was crucified. And it’s interesting, when you see a lot of bands going around using Satanic images or images of death and things like that, and I’m thinking, all they need to do is look at the source, ‘cause it’s right there. I mean, if you want death, there’s enough to go around there.”

WASP released a lyric video for Scream in September to coincide with their UK tour dates.