This was the one “beneficial” thing from the Norwegian black metal church burnings, according to Wardruna’s Einar Selvik

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

“It’s hard to defend a lot of the stuff that happened in that period but, in retrospect, it moved some boundaries that needed to be moved”

Wardruna foraging 2024
(Image credit: Derek Bremner)

Wardruna mainman Einar Selvik has named what he believes to be a benefit from the infamous black metal church burnings.

During the early 90s, members of the Norwegian black metal scene, including Varg Vikernes of Burzum and Samoth of Emperor, burned down wooden churches in acts of arson that were deemed to be pro-Satanist. The fires became a widespread news story and spawned fears of an anti-Christian crime wave in other countries, including the UK.

Talking in the new issue of Metal Hammer, Selvik, who grew up in Osterøy and used to play in black metal band Gorgoroth, stops short of defending the still-controversial actions, but says that they were important in changing religious attitudes at the time.

“I think the whole ‘Satanic’ part was a media-created thing,” he tells us. “It was more a resistance towards the state church and that kind of oppression. It’s hard to defend a lot of the stuff that happened in that period but, in retrospect, it moved some boundaries that needed to be moved, in terms of artistic freedom and religious freedom. I think that that was beneficial for more than just the people in the black metal scene.”

Metal Hammer Ghost bundle

(Image credit: Future)

Later in the interview, Selvik says he takes issue with the Norwegian Constitution, which was written in 1814. It decreed that the Evangelical-Lutheran church was the state religion of Norway and banned Jews from entering the country. Though Wardruna released a musical piece recognising 200 years of the Constitution in 2016, it openly criticises the document.

“I said yes [to writing the piece], but only if I could criticise the Constitution,” Selvik explains. “It has parts that, in my opinion, are quite problematic, especially the religious part. It’s really cool that the reaction was, ‘You should criticise the Constitution!’ Writing that piece in the name of freedom of speech is something I’m proud of.”

By his own admission, Selvik is no fan of Christianity. He tells Hammer that, in his opinion, it promotes a human-centric attitude which he disagrees with: “We’re not the centre of the universe, and that’s something I’m not a big fan of from Christianity. I’m very much opposed to this human ‘we are above the animals and the rulers of nature’ kind of thought.”

He goes on to define his outlook as more in line with animism: the belief that all living beings, including plants, have a spiritual essence.

“I can’t stand dogmas, and I’m not a big fan of putting labels on what I believe and don’t believe, but animism is what comes closest to how I live my life,” he says. “It’s the idea that nature is sacred and that everything has life in it. Everyone agrees that trees have life, of course, but I view them as beings, as fellow earthlings. I would say it’s more of an attitude than a belief system.”

As well as church burnings, 90s Norwegian black metal bands committed numerous infamous acts. In 1992, Mayhem vocalist Per ‘Dead’ Ohlin committed suicide and guitarist Øystein ‘Euronymous’ Aarseth photographed the body upon discovering it. The pictures later appeared on the cover of a Mayhem bootleg. Vikernes killed Aarseth in 1993 and, the next year, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for both murder and arson. Samoth was sentenced to 16 months in prison for arson around the same time. Also in 1994, then-Emperor drummer Bård ‘Faust’ Eithun was sentenced to 14 years in prison for murdering a gay man in Lillehammer two years prior.

Wardruna released their new album Birna in January. It received critical acclaim, including a four-star review from Hammer. Journalist Alex Deller wrote: “Birna is a perfect, powerful statement whether you want to hibernate and hide from the terrors of the world or wake hungrily to face it anew.”

The new Hammer features Ghost on the cover and contain an in-depth interview with architect Tobias Forge, talking all about the band’s new album Skeletá. Though the issue is currently sold-out online, it’s available in the UK in such stockists as WH Smith and Tesco.

You can also get a bundle that has the new issue with an exclusive cover, plus a vinyl variant of Skeletá not in the shops. Pre-order it now via the Louder webstore.

Ghost Metal Hammer bundle

(Image credit: Future)
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Jason Momoa in 2025 and Ozzy Osbourne in 2022

“I was begging for tickets, now I turn out to be hosting”: Jason Momoa reveals how he got the job compering Black Sabbath’s final show
Ghost singer Papa V Perpetua in 2025 and the cover of Skeletá by Ghost

“Satanized is a song about love”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge breaks down every track on new album Skeletá
Jason Momoa in 2025 and Ozzy Osbourne in 2022

“I was begging for tickets, now I turn out to be hosting”: Jason Momoa reveals how he got the job compering Black Sabbath’s final show
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Momoa in 2025 and Ozzy Osbourne in 2022
“I was begging for tickets, now I turn out to be hosting”: Jason Momoa reveals how he got the job compering Black Sabbath’s final show
Richie Kotzen publicity photo
Richie Kotzen says he almost joined Nine Inch Nails but his glam metal past got in the way
Gwen Stefani, Paul Stanley and Billy Idol in the ads for Workday
Paul Stanley, Billy Idol and Gwen Stefani are the stars of a series of ads for a corporate AI platform
Slayer in 2016
Slayer announce only North American headline show of 2025, with Knocked Loose and a host of thrash metal legends supporting
Clem Burke in 2023
"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie." Blondie drummer Clem Burke dead at 70
Corey Taylor and Chappell Roan
Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor perform a cover of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club at a horror convention in Florida
Abba, Sid Vicious
"Abba were in matching white fur coats, looking like polar bears. Sid went running over. ‘Abba!’ Then he vomited. They were horrified." John Lydon on the day Abba met the Sex Pistols
Tobias Forge of Ghost in 2024
Ghost’s Tobias Forge comments on recently leaked solo album Passiflora: “If you write a love letter and that just disappears into the void, you would try to distance yourself from it as soon as possible”
Babymetal
Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy
Andy Gill onstage in 1978
"We've been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives": Former Gang of Four and Shriekback bassist Dave Allen dead at 69