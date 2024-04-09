Wardruna announce lengthy world tour for 2024-2025

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have announced a lengthy list of tour dates for North and South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the UK and Ireland and Norway which run from October this year all the way through to May 2025.

The band, who shared their brand new single, Hertan, last week, will be performing at such prestigious venues as London's Royal Albert Hall and the Oslo Opera House among this first batch of new live dates, as well as appearing at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, with Chelsea Wolfe as special guest.

"It is always a special feeling to plan and announce a new tour," says mainman Einar Selvik. "This time, perhaps more so than usual due to the fact that we are visiting quite a few parts of the world where we have yet not performed with Wardruna. We greatly look forward to revisit familiar faces and places with our songs, as well as the chance to make new bonds in new lands."

Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday April 12 at 9 AM BST/10 AM CET.

You can view all dates and ticket link below.

(Image credit: Press)

Wardruna 2024-2025 World Tour

USA & Latin America 2024:

Oct 3: USA CO Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre with special guest: Chelsea Wolfe

Oct 6: MEX Mexico City Auditorio BB

Oct 9 CHI Santiago de Chile Teatro Caupolican

Oct 12: BRA São Paulo Terra SP

Europe 2024:

Nov 7: ITA Milano Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

Nov 8: SWI Zurich The Hall

Nov 9: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel

Nov 11: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle

Nov 12: GER Berlin Tempodrom

Nov 14: FRA Lyon Amphithéâtre 3000

Nov 15: GER Frankfurt am Main Jahrhunderthalle

Nov 16: GER Nürnberg, Germany Meistersingerhalle

Nov 17: AUS Wien Konzerthaus

Nov 19: BEL Brussels Cirque Royal

Nov 20: GER Halle Händelhalle

Nov 21: CZE Prague Forum Karlin

Nov 24: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

Nov 26: GER Düsseldorf Tonhalle

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Australia & New Zealand 2025:

Jan 23: AUS Melbourne Palais Theatre

Jan 25: AUS Sydney Enmore Theatre

Jan 27: AUS Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall

Jan 30: NZ Auckland Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

UK & Ireland 2025:

Mar 17: UK Liverpool Philharmonic

Mar 18: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 19: UK London Royal Albert Hall

Mar 21: UK Bristol Beacon

Mar 22: UK York Barbican

Mar 23: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Mar 25: UK Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Norway 2025:

Apr 26: NOR Oslo Operaen

Apr 27: NOR Oslo Operaen

Apr 29: NOR Trondheim Olavshallen

Mar 2: NOR Kristiansand Kilden

May 3: NOR Stavanger Konserthuset

May 4: NOR Bergen Grieghallen

Get tickets.