Wardruna announce lengthy world tour for 2024-2025

Norwegian folk-proggers Wardruna have announced a lengthy list of tour dates for North and South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the UK and Ireland and Norway which run from October this year all the way through to May 2025.
The band, who shared their brand new single, Hertan, last week, will be performing at such prestigious venues as London's Royal Albert Hall and the Oslo Opera House among this first batch of new live dates, as well as appearing at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, with Chelsea Wolfe as special guest.
"It is always a special feeling to plan and announce a new tour," says mainman Einar Selvik. "This time, perhaps more so than usual due to the fact that we are visiting quite a few parts of the world where we have yet not performed with Wardruna. We greatly look forward to revisit familiar faces and places with our songs, as well as the chance to make new bonds in new lands."
Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday April 12 at 9 AM BST/10 AM CET.
You can view all dates and ticket link below.
Wardruna 2024-2025 World Tour
USA & Latin America 2024:
Oct 3: USA CO Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre with special guest: Chelsea Wolfe
Oct 6: MEX Mexico City Auditorio BB
Oct 9 CHI Santiago de Chile Teatro Caupolican
Oct 12: BRA São Paulo Terra SP
Europe 2024:
Nov 7: ITA Milano Teatro Degli Arcimboldi
Nov 8: SWI Zurich The Hall
Nov 9: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel
Nov 11: GER Hamburg Laeiszhalle
Nov 12: GER Berlin Tempodrom
Nov 14: FRA Lyon Amphithéâtre 3000
Nov 15: GER Frankfurt am Main Jahrhunderthalle
Nov 16: GER Nürnberg, Germany Meistersingerhalle
Nov 17: AUS Wien Konzerthaus
Nov 19: BEL Brussels Cirque Royal
Nov 20: GER Halle Händelhalle
Nov 21: CZE Prague Forum Karlin
Nov 24: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg
Nov 26: GER Düsseldorf Tonhalle
Australia & New Zealand 2025:
Jan 23: AUS Melbourne Palais Theatre
Jan 25: AUS Sydney Enmore Theatre
Jan 27: AUS Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall
Jan 30: NZ Auckland Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre
UK & Ireland 2025:
Mar 17: UK Liverpool Philharmonic
Mar 18: UK Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 19: UK London Royal Albert Hall
Mar 21: UK Bristol Beacon
Mar 22: UK York Barbican
Mar 23: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre
Mar 25: UK Glasgow SEC Armadillo
Norway 2025:
Apr 26: NOR Oslo Operaen
Apr 27: NOR Oslo Operaen
Apr 29: NOR Trondheim Olavshallen
Mar 2: NOR Kristiansand Kilden
May 3: NOR Stavanger Konserthuset
May 4: NOR Bergen Grieghallen