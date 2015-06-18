Walter Trout releases return to action clip

Walter Trout has released a backstage video clip shot during his return to action at London’s Royal Albert Hall this week.

He’s on the road to recovery after the liver transplant that saved his life last year, assisted by fans who raised more than $250,000 to help with his medical bills.

Before the show Trout admits: “I thought it was over. Even when I got the liver I couldn’t play a note. It’s been a long haul – but it feels awesome.”

After receiving a standing ovation from the audience after his emotional performance, he can only say: “I have no words. I’m still overwhelmed. I can’t express it.”

He’ll play material from the follow-up to last year’s The Blues Came Callin’ on his upcoming tour dates, which include UK appearances in November:

Jul 05: Thunder Bay Blues Festival, Canada

Jul 10: San Juan Capistrano Coach House, CA

Jul 15: Ottawa Blues Festival, Canada

Jul 16: Gravenhurst Peter’s Players, ON

Jul 18: Kansas City Knucklehead’s Saloon, MO

Jul 19: St Louis Old Rock House, MO

Jul 21: Davenport Redstone Room, IA

Jul 23: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Jul 25: Lowertown Blues Festival, MN

Jul 26: Playing With Fire, NE

Jul 29: Bay Shore Boulton Center, NY

Jul 30: Shirley Bull Run, MA

Jul 31: Norfolk Infinity Music Hall, CT

Aug 01: Riverfront Blues Festival, DE

Aug 02: Annapolis Ram’s Head, MD

Aug 04: New York BB King’s NY

Aug 05: Sellerville Theatre, PA

Aug 07: Seneca Casino, NY

Aug 08: Heritage Blues Festival, WV

Aug 09: Auburn Hills Callahan’s MI

Aug 11: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Aug 12: Grand Rapids Blues On The Mall, MI

Aug 14: Chicago Buddy Guy’s Legends, IL

Aug 15: Big Bull Falls Blues Festival, WI

Aug 22: Taos Blues Festival, NM

Sep 10: Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, NV

Sep 11: Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, NV

Sep 26: Huntington Beach Library Theater, CA

Nov 11: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 13: Harstad Nordic Hall, Norway

Nov 14: Tromse Kulturhuset, Norway

Nov 17: Stockton Arc, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC, UK

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Nov 21: London Forum, UK

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Nov 25: Frome Cheese & Grain, UK

Nov 28: Amsterdam Carre, Netherlands

Dec 01: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Dec 02: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Dec 03: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany

Dec 05: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

Dec 06: Munchen Freiheit, Germany