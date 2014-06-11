Walter Trout tells wife: I hung in there for you

Walter Trout has given his first interview since undergoing his liver transplant – and he's told his wife Marie she's the reason he survived.

Doctors have reported they’re pleased with his condition after the nine-hour surgery, and they’ve given him every chance of staging a full recovery in time.

Speaking to Marie in the Nebraska Medical Centre clip below, Trout says: “It’s still hard for me to take it all in. It’s still pretty overwhelming.

“There were times that I lost motivation to keep going. I was close to death. I was in a coma for a couple of days; I lost all my blood.

“But I hung in there – and a lot of the reason was due to you. Some of the nurses and the doctors, but mainly you.”

Marie adds that she took strength from support offered by the blues community, which has included benefit shows and donations to Trout’s YouCaring campaign along with goodwill messages. She believes it offered an “indirect infusion” to Trout’s wellbeing.

When she asks him about the future, he replies: “My plans are to work hard for a year, regain my strength, then come out next year with my band and tour. I’ll keep working, keep writing and keep recording until I can’t do it any more.”

He finishes: “In 2015 I’ll be back kicking butt.”

Days before he underwent the life-saving procedure, Trout told The Blues Magazine he knew he’d never be the same again. His latest album, The Blues Came Callin’, was released last week, along with his official biography, Rescued From Reality: The Life And Times Of Walter Trout.

Marie and Walter Trout talk about the future