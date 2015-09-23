Trout premieres Tomorrow Seems So Far Away

Walter Trout has premiered his track Tomorrow Seems So Far Away with TeamRock.

It’s taken from his album Battle Scars, set for release on October 23 via Provogue Records, which will be followed by a UK tour in November.

The song is inspired by Trout’s battle to survive as he waited for a liver transplant. His wife Marie says: “I came up with many attempts to try to help us both endure. We would talk about the phone call about a new liver as coming ‘tomorrow,’ no matter what, to trick us into being optimistic.

“It didn’t always work – but ‘tomorrow’ became a sort of message of hope between us as we waited for that call.”

Nov 17: Stockton Arc

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 21: London Forum

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly

Battle Scars tracklist