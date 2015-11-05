Walter Trout joins UK liver charity

Walter Trout has become a patron of the British Liver Trust, and intends to raise awareness of the “silent killer” that nearly ended his own life.

He received a liver transplant last year after coming close to death, and wants to help avoid others facing the same experience.

It’s the third most common cause of premature death in the UK, and over 12 million people are thought to be at risk.

Trout says: “The disease progressively drained me of my life force until I was on the verge of death. A transplant allowed me to survive and thrive once again.

“I’m happy to work with the British Liver Trust to promote awareness about the silent killer among us. New treatments are emerging at the moment – to help raise awareness, and empower people to seek treatment, is something I feel privileged to do.”

Trust chief exec Andrew Langford says: “I’m delighted that Walter has agreed to become our patron. As he knows, by the time you have the symptoms it can often be too late.

“I urge everyone to take the trust’s free online Love Your Liver health screener to see if you’re at risk. Please also make sure that your loved ones know your wishes regarding organ donation, and consider joining Walter in supporting us.”

Trout, whose experiences are reflected in latest album Battle Scars, will promote the trust’s activities on his upcoming UK dates. His song Move On is available to download for free at the British Liver Trust’s website.

This week, Trout gave an exclusive hour-long interview to The Classic Rock Show’s Nicky Horne about his health battle. It’s available to hear via TeamRock Radio’s on demand service.

Nov 17: Stockton Arc

Nov 18: Glasgow ABC

Nov 20: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 21: London Forum

Nov 24: Lemington Spa Assembly

Nov 25: Frome Cheese & Grain

