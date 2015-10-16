Walter Trout streams Battle Scars

Walter Trout has made his album Battle Scars available to stream in full with TeamRock ahead of its official launch next week.

It’s set for release on October 23 via Provogue Records and reflects on his battle with liver disease and the transplant that saved his life.

Trout said: “At first I wasn’t strong enough to play a single note on the guitar, but as I regained my strength, the music came back to me. Now when I pick up the guitar, it is liberating, joyful, and limitless. I feel like I’m 17 again.

“I’m thrilled about this album, about my life and about my music. I feel that I’m reborn as a songwriter, a singer, a guitarist and a human being. I have a new chance at being the best musician and the best man that I can be. And I’m incredibly happy and grateful.”

He’ll undertake a UK tour to support the follow-up to 2014’s The Blue Came Callin’ next month.

Battle Scars is available to pre-order.

Battle Scars tracklist