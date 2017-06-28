Walter Trout announces We're All In This Together album, releases first track

Walter Trout has announced details of his upcoming album, We’re All In This Together. The album will be released on September 13, and is the follow-up to 2015’s Battle Scars.

“Battle Scars was such an intense piece of work, written with tears coming down my face,” says Trout. “I needed a break from that, to do something fun and light-hearted. This album was joyous for me.”

The new album features contributions from a number of familiar faces, including John Mayall, Joe Bonamassa, Randy Bachman, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Warren Haynes, Sonny Landreth, Charlie Musselwite, Mike Zito, Robben Ford, Eric Gales, Edgar Winter, Joe Louis Walker and John Németh. Also stepping up to the plate is Walter’s son Jon, who appears on the first track to be released from the album, Do You Still See Me At All.

“It was very exciting to get to work in the studio with my father for the first time,” says Jon, “and his studio craft is inspiring to say the least. Thank you to him and everyone who gave me this opportunity.”

“We sat down with guitars in the kitchen and wrote that tune together,” adds Walter. “I think Jon has my musical DNA, and that’s understandable – he’s been hearing me play since he was in the womb. What’s really moving to me is that Jon played guitar from the time he was a little kid, but he liked different styles of music and never tried to play leads or blues. Then I got sick and he felt like he was going to lose me. He made the decision that he needed to carry this stuff on. And that’s when he dug in and began teaching himself how to solo.”

Walter Trout heads out on a UK tour in October (dates below).

Track Listing

Gonna Hurt Like Hell feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Ain’t Goin’ Back feat. Sonny Landreth The Other Side of The Pillow feat. Charlie Musselwhite She Listens To The Blackbird Sing feat. Mike Zito Mr. Davis feat. Robben Ford The Sky Is Crying feat. Warren Haynes Somebody Goin’ Down feat. Eric Gales She Steals My Heart Away feat. Edgar Winter Crash And Burn feat. Joe Louis Walker Too Much to Carry feat. John Nemeth Do You Still See Me At All feat. Jon Trout Got Nothin’ Left feat. Randy Bachman Blues For Jimmy T.feat. John Mayall We’re All In This Together feat. Joe Bonamassa

Walter Trout UK Tour

