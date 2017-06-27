Motorhead ex Phil Campbell reveals solo album guests

Phil Campbell has revealed more names from across the world of rock who’ll be joining him on his upcoming solo album.

The former Motorhead guitarist reports that work is continuing on the record and he’s also writing material for his other outfit Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons.

And while Campbell previously revealed that Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Slipknot’s Chris Fehn would guest on the solo record, he’s now given a few more details on what fans can expect when the as-yet-untitled album launches.

He tells Rocksverige: “We’ve started writing already and I’m also doing my solo record and I’m halfway through that one. But yeah, we’ve started writing for The Bastards and we should have an album out next year. Trying to keep busy.”

And when asked who else would appear on the solo album, Campbell reveals: “Dee Snider from Twisted Sister is doing some vocals and Benji Webbe from Skindred has done it.

“I’m really lucky to get these people on it. Ex Guns N’ Roses and The Cult drummer Matt Sorum’s gonna do a track. He’s doing it next week. His mixing desk blew out – it’s going to be good.”

He adds: It’s not going to be what people expect – I play piano on a few tracks. I’ve still got to write another six songs for it, but it’s not going to be all totally like Motorhead. After many years it’s just nice to be able to do what I want.

“I could do what I wanted in Motorhead, but we didn’t want to stray too far away.”

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons recently signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast and issued the five-track Live At Solothurn EP which featured covers of Motorhead’s Nothing Up My Sleeve and R.A.M.O.N.E.S, along with their version of Black Sabbath classic Sweet Leaf.

They have several festival appearances lined up over the summer. Find a list of dates below.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons 2017 festive appearances

Jul 01: Khania Chania Rock Festival, Crete

Jul 22: Gloucester Amplified Festival, UK

Jul 25: Granichen Open Air Granichen, Switzerland

Sep 02: Durham Stormin’ The Castle Festival, UK

