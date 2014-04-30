Wakeman reveals Journey and Return special editions

Rick Wakeman has confirmed details for the special editions of Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and its sequel Return To The Centre Of The Earth.

Both will be launched on June 23 in a variety of formats – and the super-deluxe collector’s set includes a limited-edition lithograph, signed by Wakeman and artist Roger Dean, and available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Journey was first released in 1974 then revisited in 2012 after the original score, presumed lost, was recovered with an addition 20 minutes of music intact.

Wakeman recalls: “It’s a little known fact that I had to mortgage and sell nearly everything I owned in order to make Journey To The Centre Of The Earth, as I only had £4000 from A&M towards it. That’s one of the reasons it was recorded live – I just couldn’t afford to record it in the studio. On the day of the live concert I received a writ for non-payment of my milk bill by the Express Dairy!”

Journey and its 1999 follow-up Return, which have sold more than 14million copies worldwide between them, will be exclusively available via Wakeman’s Music Emporium. He’s the cover feature in the current edition of Prog, on sale now.

Limited Edition Box Set – one pressing only

Double 180g heavyweight LP of the newly re-recorded, extended Journey To The Centre Of The Earth; double 180g heavyweight LP of the newly reissued Return From The Centre Of The Earth; full-length CD of both albums; exclusive in-bound book featuring never seen before photos, images and sketches from the private archives of Wakeman and Dean; numbered certificate of authenticity and ownership by Dean; all packed in full colour casebound gatefold sleeve.

Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition - first-come-first-served basis

All contents of the Limited Edition Box Set plus a brand new exclusive frame-ready Dean lithograph printed on Somerset 300gsm Satin soft white/satin white, cut with deckled edges, signed and numbered by both Wakeman and Dean.

Journey and Return Deluxe Vinyl editions

Double 180g vinyl; gatefold sleeve; new covers, inners and labels, expanded booklet.

Journey and Return digipak CD editions

New artwork and packaging; expanded booklet.