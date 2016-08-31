Lordi - Monstereophonic: Theaterror vs. Demonarchy album review

It’s easy to be cynical about Lordi, those preposterous one-time conquerors of Eurovision that continue to look like an all-Orc Twisted Sister tribute band. We tend to assume that bands with such unapologetic gimmicks will run their course and then vanish, but the truth is that big, dumb fun never goes out of fashion, and even though the law of diminishing returns may have thwarted the Finns’ ambitions in the UK, the rest of Europe still loves them.

On this evidence, we recalcitrant Brits should still love them too: Monstereophonic is easily the strongest and most inventive Lordi album to date, albeit still firmly within the confines of lobotomised, glam-tinged, singalong metal anthems, with lyrics dafter than any brush.

From the thumping cartoon cock rock of Let’s Go Slaughter He-Man and the creepy, Alice Cooper schlock of Mary Is Dead to inexplicably moving closer The Night The Monsters Died, this is a triumph for silliness in an increasingly po-faced world.

Lordi: "Twister Sister still give me chills"

Lordi doc explores post-Eurovision financial woes

KIss: Mr Lordi Praises Destroyer