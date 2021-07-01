Voyager announce new career-spanning live stream

Australian electro-proggers Voyager have announced a new live stream for September.

A Voyage Through Time will take place on September 5, a date which celebrates the Voyager 1 Spacecraft that was launched by NASA. Following the success of their debut online show that served fans during the first lockdown, Voyager have now expanded their horizons and announced a unique once in a lifetime performance that spans the band's extensive career.

"Voyager will return to the world stage in full force this September for a cosmic show that spans the entirety of our career," says singer/keytarist Danny Estrin. "Inspired by a fan curated set list, and songs that we haven't performed in years, we're plotting an insane live production that displays the progression of our music over the course of two decades and seven albums. We're here to deliver a show that is truly A Voyage Through Time. Expect Voyager live like you have never seen us before."

A Voyage Through Time is an online live experience with full production, a journey across two decades and seven albums with a fan-voted set list that seeks to explore a new and enhanced approach to the band's live show serving to grab the attention of both their Australian and international fan base, and as a tribute to the songs that have stayed with fans over time.

Get tickets.