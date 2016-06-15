Vote Now In The Progressive Music Awards

Vote now! www.progmagazine.com/awards

Dream Theater and Big Big Train go head-to-head in three categories at the 2016 Progressive Music Awards. The Folklore-making international collective were victorious in 2013 when they scooped the award for Breakthrough Act but can they stave off tough competition from one of America’s biggest prog metal bands in Live Event, Album Of The Year and Band Of The Year categories? Only you can decide!

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Thursday, September 1 at the Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s legendary Globe Theatre on London’s Southbank. Television presenter and prog fan Matthew Wright will be hosting the event for the second year running and is looking forward to discovering who’s been voted top of the progs. “I don’t find out who’s won what until the day itself and it’s very exciting,” he says. “What these awards do so successfully is marry new bands together with the older ones and you never can guess who will win. Last year, I think everyone realised Steven Wilson would clean up at the awards [he won in four categories] but this year, it’s a much more open field.”

Steven Wilson is back in the running this year. He’s been nominated in three categories: Best Live Show, Artist Of The Year and The Storm Thorgerson Grand Design for Porcupine Tree’s The Delerium Years 1994-1997 box set. Other nominees include previous winners Messenger, TesseracT and Purson, who are all vying for Album Of The Year title, along with stalwarts Hawkwind, Jon Anderson and Roine Stolt. Psychedelic Brits Knifeworld pop up in two categories and elsewhere, rising talents Between The Buried And Me, iamthemorning, Headspace and The Fierce & The Dead all feature in our eclectic list of nominees. Make your voice heard by casting your vote online and you could be in with a chance of winning a bumper pack of goodies from the nominated artists.

Now in its fifth year, the Progressive Music Awards has previously honoured influential musicians such as Tony Banks, Peter Gabriel, Ian Anderson and Rick Wakeman. The nominations take into account everything that’s happened in the world of progressive music in the last 12-months and are decided by a Prog Council of specially selected industry experts.

Prog Editor Jerry Ewing says, “So the biggest night of the prog year will soon be upon us. I’m delighted that Matthew is back with us for a second year – a more knowledgable fan of progressive music you’d be hard pushed to find, I can tell you. And again we arrive on the back of another bumper year for the genre. I think this has been reflected in the choice of nominees this year – quite possibly the hardest year we’ve had in whittling down the lists to a mere ten. And of course, these awards are just as much for the reader, because they’re the ones who have saying who scoops the top prize on the night. So it’s important you all get voting. Ask anyone from Peter Gabriel to Messenger, from Bill Bailey to Public Service Broadcasting, and they’ll tell you what a great night it is, and we’ve got some great stuff in store for 2016, you just wait,it’s going to be great.”

And that’s not all. Make sure you keep an eye on the Prog website on September 1 as we’ll be bringing you live coverage from the Progressive Music Awards as it happens. Find out who was there and what they won before the October issue of Prog hits the newsstands!

