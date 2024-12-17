That time of year is upon us once more folks! Time to look back over the past 12 months and vote in the 2024 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll.

The Prog writers' Albums Of The Year will be published in the next issue of Prog, which is on sale on December 31. Now it's your turn to tell us wh0 and what progged your world in 2024.

Last year saw Steven Wilson walk away with the top honours but he's not released anything this year! And there were increasingly strong showings from other artists who have begun re-establishing themselves or have made a strong early impact - just look at where last year's New Band/Artist winners EBB are today compared with last year.

This year, everything is being collated online so need to e-mail or send anything in. To vote, all you need to do is fill in the form below* and press send. Closing date for entries is January 10.

We look forward to seeing your choices and the results will appear in issue 157, on sale February 4.

* All categories must be filled in before you can submit the form.