Von Hertzen Brothers will play this year’s Steelhouse festival in Wales, they’ve confirmed.

They’ll appear alongside The Darkness on the weekend of July 23-24 at Hafod-y-Dafal Farm, Ebbw Vale, with other acts to be announced in due course.

The set follows a UK tour in March, set around their appearance at HRH Prog 4, also in Wales.

VHB released sixth album New Day Rising in March last year.