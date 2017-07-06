Von Hertzen Brothers Sign To Mascot Records

Von Hertzen Brothers have announced they have signed with Mascot Records, also home to Danish proggers VOLA, Flying Colors, Black Stone Cherry and Black Country Communion.

Singer Mikko Von Hertzen told Prog: “We have been looking for the right company to partner with who can take us to the next level internationally and we all believe that with Mascot Records we can really build on what we have achieved to date. We could not be more excited about the future and are proud to be working with Mascot.”

An equally effusive Mascot Label CEO, Ed van Zijl said: ““We are delighted to have Von Hertzen Brothers join the Mascot Label Group. They have all the elements of a great Rock band, the ability to be complex, exciting, innovative and are an incredible live act. We’re very excited with what the future holds.”

The band will release their new album, V11 - War Is Over on the label this autumn, ahead of a run of UK tour dates this November which includes an appearance at HRH Prog 6.

Von Hertzen Brothers Tour Dates

Nov 05: Rescue Room, Nottingham

Nov 06: Rebellion, Manchester

Nov 07: Treadmill, Sheffield

Nov 09: Think Tank, November

Nov 10: G2, Glasgow

Nov 11: Hard Rock Hell, North Wales

Nov 12: The Fleece, Bristol

Nov 14: Waterfront Studio, Norwich

Nov 15: Talking Heads, Southampton

Nov 16: The Garage, London

Nov 17: HRH Prog, North Wales

Nov 18: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

Dec 01: House Of Culture, Helsinki, FI