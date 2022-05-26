Von Hertzen Brothers announced for Steelhouse Festival

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have been announced for this year's Steelhouse Festival, which takes place on a mountainside at Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm, Ebbw Vale from July 29-31.

The melodic rock event is headlined by Europe, Ace Frehley and Michael Schenker, with the likes of Graham Bonnet, Orange Goblin and Diamond Head among those acts appearing. The Von Hertzen Brothers and Green Lung represent the proggier end of the spectrum.

“It’s been way too long since we climbed up the hill to play for the wonderful crowd of the best, welcoming and sunniest rock festival in Britain," says Mikko Von Hertzen. "We are thrilled to be on the bill and will deliver a show to remember. That’s a promise!”

“On a personal level we're overjoyed to have VHB return to Steelhouse," the festival organisers say. "They are one of our favourite bands of this century. A real marker for where rock music which contains, depth, ambition and integrity can go... It also didn't hurt that the band’s fans mobilised themselves and requested en masse for them to play - something we were more than happy to facilitate."

Get tickets.