Von Hertzen Brothers announced for Steelhouse Festival

By ( ) published

Finnish prog trio Von Hertzen Brothers will appear at the Welsh melodic rock festival in July

Von Hertzen Brothers
(Image credit: Press)

Finnish prog rock trio Von Hertzen Brothers have been announced for this year's Steelhouse Festival, which takes place on a mountainside at Hafod-Y-Dafal Farm, Ebbw Vale from July 29-31.

The melodic rock event is headlined by Europe, Ace Frehley and Michael Schenker, with the likes of Graham Bonnet, Orange Goblin and Diamond Head among those acts appearing. The Von Hertzen Brothers and Green Lung represent the proggier end of the spectrum.

“It’s been way too long since we climbed up the hill to play for the wonderful crowd of the best, welcoming and sunniest rock festival in Britain," says Mikko Von Hertzen. "We are thrilled to be on the bill and will deliver a show to remember. That’s a promise!”

“On a personal level we're overjoyed to have VHB return to Steelhouse," the festival organisers say. "They are one of our favourite bands of this century. A real marker for where rock music which contains, depth, ambition and integrity can go... It also didn't hurt that the band’s fans mobilised themselves and requested en masse for them to play - something we were more than happy to facilitate."

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.