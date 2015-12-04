Von Hertzen Brothers announce UK tour

The Von Hertzen Brothers have announced a headline tour of the UK.
The run of dates has been scheduled around their appearance at HRH Prog 4 in North Wales in March and have been lined up in support of their sixth album New Day Rising.
Tickets are available now via ents24.com.
They issued a video for their track Sunday Child in September.
Von Hertzen Brothers 2016 UK tour
Mar 17: Norwich Waterfront
Mar 18: London Brooklyn Bowl
Mar 19: HRH Prog 4
Mar 20: Manchester Academy 3
Mar 22: York The Dutchess
Mar 23: Birmingham Oobleck
Mar 24: Bristol The Fleece