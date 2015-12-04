Von Hertzen Brothers announce UK tour

The Von Hertzen Brothers have announced a headline tour of the UK.

The run of dates has been scheduled around their appearance at HRH Prog 4 in North Wales in March and have been lined up in support of their sixth album New Day Rising.

Tickets are available now via ents24.com.

They issued a video for their track Sunday Child in September.

Von Hertzen Brothers 2016 UK tour

Mar 17: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 18: London Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 19: HRH Prog 4

Mar 20: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 22: York The Dutchess

Mar 23: Birmingham Oobleck

Mar 24: Bristol The Fleece