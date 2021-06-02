Listen to Volbeat bust out the saxophones on sh*t-kicking new song Wait A Minute My Girl

Volbeat have released two brand new songs recorded during lockdown.

The Danish band recorded the furious, rock’n’roll blast Wait A Minute My Girl and the melodic Dagen Før wth producer Jacob Hansen in Copenhagen, with US-based guitarist Rob Caggiano working remotely from in New York.

Dagen Før features a guest appearance from singer Stine Bramsen, best known as a member of Danish pop group Alphabeat, while saxophonist Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo appear on Wait A Minute My Girl.

“As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult 15 months that have the vibe and feel of Summer,” say the band.

“We hope you enjoy this double-barrelled blast of Summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The Fall always brings the thunder and lightning…”

Volbeat’s most recent album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, was released in 2019.