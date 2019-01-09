VOLA and Bent Knee announces as support to Haken

Danish melodic proggers VOLA and US avant-garde prog rockers Bent Knee have been announced as support acts to Haken for the band's European Vector Studies tour.

The dates will feature Bent Knee's first ever UK live dates. The Bostonian's did play a small run of European dates in March 2018, but didn't make it across the channel.

VOLA, who released their second album, The Applause Of A Distant Crowd, last year, have just released a live lyric video for Whaler, which you can view below.

“Ever since we got back from the tour we did this fall, we’ve been itching to get out and perform live even more," drummer Adam Janzi tells Prog. "We’re very happy to get the chance to tour in Europe again, this time with the very talented Haken and Bent Knee. This tour will be reaching parts of Scandinavia, which is exciting to us since it’s our home. Being out on the road, traveling and struggling together as well as seeing some familiar and some new faces are such exhilarating experiences. We look forward to meeting you at the shows and making these evenings memorable together!”

Haken, who had Vector named as the Prog Writers' Album Of 2018, will be touring South America later this month before joining up with their new touring partners in mid February. The full tour dates are:

Feb 15: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow St Luke’s, UK

Feb 17: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Feb 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 21: Hamburg Übel & Gefährlich, Germany

Feb 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Feb 23: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Feb 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 26: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Feb 27: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 28: Budapest A38, Hungary

Mar 02: Vienna Szene, Austria

Mar 03: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Mar 04: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Mar 06: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Mar 07: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Mar 09: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 10: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Mar 12: Madrid Mon Live, Spain

Mar 13: Bilbao Kafe Antzokia, Spain

Mar 14: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Mar 15: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 16: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Mar 23: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland