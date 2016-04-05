Kataklysm win Heavy Metal Album of The Year at Juno Awards

Kataklysm won the Heavy Metal Album Of The Year category at this year’s Juno Awards.

The band’s 2015 release Of Ghosts And Gods picked up the gong at the Canadian music event. They beat Cancer Bats, Diemonds, Fuck The Facts and Ken Mode to the prize.

The band say: “What a crazy ride it’s been. We started over 20 years ago in high school playing a form of music that was totally not accepted by the masses and we didn’t care. We were rebels with a passion and we were determined to spread that through our music.

“Fast forward to today and that hasn’t changed a bit. That same passion and determination is still very present and stronger then ever. What has changed is the view and acceptance of this form of music.

“We thank the Juno’s for thinking forward and giving metal a voice to the masses. We are honoured to have been recognized with our latest album Of Ghosts And Gods, which we are very proud of.

“But this doesn’t change who we are. It is the fans that carry us though it all and our label that believed in us from the beginning. We are humbled and we thank you all.”

Kataklysm will appear at Reichenbach Chronical Moshers Open Air in Germany before playing three shows in Russia and Belarus in June. They’ll finish off with a homecoming show at Heavy Montreal in Canada on August 6.

Jun 10: Reichenbach Chronical Moshers open Air, Germany

Jun 11: Moscow Volta Club, Russia

Jun 12: St Petersburg Club Zal, Russia

Jun 13: Minsk Public, Belarus

Aug 06: Quebec Heavy Montreal, Canada