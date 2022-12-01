Bob Vylan win first ever MOBO Best Alternative Music Act award

London grime-punk duo Bob Vylan made history last night (November 30) as the first band to win the MOBO Awards' newly introduced Best Alternative Music Act category. The twosome - comprised of frontman Bobby Vylan and drummer Bobbie Vylan - beat out competition from Nova Twins, Skunk Anansie, Loathe, Kid Bookie and Big Joanie to win the historic award, which was introduced following an open letter penned by Nova Twins in 2020 demanding that the MOBOs recognise rock-oriented musicians of colour.

Acknowledging their nomination for the award back in November, Bob Vylan stated via Instagram: "The DIY, self releasing, top 20 charting, bumboclaating Bob Vylan are nominated for Best Alternative act! It’s not all about awards but to do things on our own terms, our own way and still own all of the rights to the music we release and be acknowledged for our hard work is appreciated. Much love to all the other nominees."

“What a moment this is, it’s a massive win for the alt. community,” stated Nova Twins upon the announcement of the new MOBOs category. “To think back to two years ago, when we wrote our open letter to now, being here celebrating this new category alongside all the amazing artists who help push the genre forward, as well Kanya [King, MOBOs founder] and the MOBOs team. Working alongside Kanya, we have been in awe of how fiercely she fought for what she believes in, while keeping the MOBOs thriving and evolving. We hope this new category helps give future artists more options, allowing them to be whatever musician they want to to be – be it in hip-hop, rock, pop, punk, R&B or anywhere in between, the choice is theirs.”

Bob Vylan's critically acclaimed second album, The Price Of Life, was released earlier this year. They play London's Electric Ballroom this Saturday, December 3.