Voivod album next year says Away

By News  

Drummer Langevin reports "shameless prog" release will follow series of singles

Voivod are planning to release their 14th album next year, says drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin.

The follow-up to 2013’s Target Earth is to appear after the band have completed a series of seven-inch singles. And the material is likely to follow the form of recent track We Are Connected.

Away tells That Drummer Guy: “Right now we’re sort of touring the single.

“We have many split seven-inches coming up this year. One with At The Gates in April, another one with Napalm Death and another one with Corrections House, and so on.

“But eventually we’ll write a whole bunch of songs and compile everything into an album. I would say early next year.”

He says of We Are Connected: “It’s shameless prog rock – but it’s Voivod. It’s what we do naturally. We’re working on two new songs in the back of the bus on the computer and it’s definitely the same direction.”