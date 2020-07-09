Voices From The Fuselage premiere orchestral stream of Dormant

British prog metallers Voices From The Fuselage have released video for a re-imagined, orchestral variant of album track Domus. Originally on the band's second album, 2018's Odyssey: The Founder of Dreams, the new version will raise money for charitable causes.

Arranged and mixed by drummer Scott Lockhart during the UK’s lockdown period, the idea for the rearrangement of Domus came out of “the need to make a difference to the current state of systemic oppression around the world that has really been highlighted by the current events in the US”.

“George Floyd was one of many who face horrific racism at the hands of those trusted to protect," comments Lockhart. "It's not enough anymore to sit back and say "I'm not racist", we all need to be actively "Anti-racist" and call out intolerance where ever we see it.

“It was one of the first songs I had written back in 2012, but it went through many iterations before making it on to our second album Odyssey: The Founder Of Dreams. Because of this, it felt like the right choice for me to see where I could take the song nearly 8 years on from its inception. I've always been a huge fan of film scores and big orchestral arrangements which I think is highlighted throughout our music. Domus really lends itself to this style with big choruses and atmospheric verses.”

Voices From The Fuselage have confirmed that all the proceeds from the track will be donated to charities both in the UK and the US dedicated to ending police brutality and discrimination. One such charity, Campaign Zero, is focused on informing policy change to policing practices to end police brutality through in depth data analysis. Stop Hate UK, on the other hand, focuses on supporting people affected by hate crimes all across the UK.

