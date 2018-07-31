Vodun announce run of UK tour dates

Vodun have announced a run of dates across England and Wales which will take place later this year.

The London trio will play a total of 10 dates in support of their new album Ascend, which is set to arrive on September 7 via New Heavy Sounds.

The dates will get under way at London’s Oslo on September 13 and conclude at Brighton’s Sticky Mike’s on the 28th of the month.

Earlier this month, Vodun premiered the title track from the new album exclusively with Metal Hammer, with drummer Zel Kaute saying: “We first premiered the track over two years ago at a friend's birthday party at the Underworld – it's been a lot of work in progress since.

“Guitarist Linz Hamilton and I were listening to lots of Jungle By Night and Fela to apply more interesting rhythms to the music – the whole album is a lot 'hip-swaying' as well as head-banging this time around, but it still wasn't feeling quite right until we added the extended breakdown in the middle which came quite a while later.

“It's a rhythmic call and response between all of us, then vocal harmonies which have been layered – it's definitely more experimental than the first album."

Find a full list of Vodun's upcoming UK tour dates below.

Vodun 2018 UK tour dates

Sep 13: London Oslo

Sep 15: Newcastle Trillians

Sep 18: Manchester Rebellion

Sep 19: Huddersfield The Parish

Sep 20: Norwich The Brickmakers

Sep 21: Birmingham Asylum 2

Sep 22: Newport Le Pub

Sep 23: Leeds Brudenell Social

Sep 25: Bristol The Crofters Rights

Sep 28: Brighton Sticky Mike’s