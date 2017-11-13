The Virginmarys added to Brain Freeze III line-up

Brain Freeze have announced that The Virginmarys will be joining the bill for their third annual festival. They’ll be playing on Friday night, joining a weekend line-up that also includes Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind and Church Of The Cosmic Skull. The festival takes place at the Ebbw Vale institute in Wales on November 24 and 25.

Other bands on the bill include Brandy Row, Aled Clifford, Clay Statues, Nicotime Dead Shed Jokers, The Bastard Joe Kelly, The Black Triangle, Tight Muff, Ulysses, Stay Voiceless, When Worlds Collide, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, Dysphoria and Milk. There will also be a record fair and a real ale festival.

Tickets are available now. Days tickets are £12.50, while weekend tickets are £20.

