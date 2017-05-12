Jim Jones & the Righteous Mind to headline Brain Freeze III

Brain Freeze III organisers have announced the first wave of artists for this year’s event.

The independent winter rock festival will take place at the EVI at Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, on November 24-25.

Headlining the first night will be Jim Jones & the Righteous Mind, who released their debut album Super Natural today (May 12).

They’ll be joined on the main stage by Louise Distras and Nicotine Pretty & The Bastard Joe Kelly, while Henry’s Funeral Shoe frontman Aled Clifford, The Black Triangle and Tight Muff will appear on the Café Brain Stage.

Further artists will be announced in due course, with tickets for both days now on sale for £20. Individual days cost £12.50.

Last year’s Brain Freeze festival saw appearances from more than a dozen artists, including the recently disbanded Purson, Crobot and Lionize.

Brain Freeze 2017 lineup so far

