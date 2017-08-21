Church of the Cosmic Skull celebrate eclipse with Evil In Your Eye video

Church of the Cosmic Skull have released a video for Evil in your Eye, taken from their debut album Is Satan Real? The band describe themselves as, “not only one of the most exciting rock bands in the world today; but also an ever-growing spiritual organisation, spreading the Light of the Cosmic Rainbow across this planet and beyond…”

Evil in your Eye, meanwhile, is a seven-and- a-half-minute chunk of devotional cosmic rock that starts off with gently swelling organ, continues as if it’s going to turn into Tom Jones’ Delilah, and finally arrives at a climax filled with solos that sound like Boston and plenty of near-religious fervour.

“Through our newly invented medium of ‘Tele-Vision’ we are spreading the Light of the Cosmic Rainbow across this planet and beyond,” say the band. “The new music video we present deals with darkness and love. Recognise the hallucinatory nature of reality. Investigate all aspects of the reality-hallucination. You can learn more about the 7 Objects and obtain one of the few remaining copies of our limited edition vinyl discs by entering our ‘Internet Web-Portal’. Join us. We love you.”

The new video’s release has been carefully designed to coincide with today’s solar eclipse, which will be visible to everyone in North America. Parts of South America, Africa, and Europe will see at least a partial solar eclipse.

In the UK sky watchers will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers only a part of the sun, from 6.16pm this evening, while the best view will be gained by the 12 million American residents living in the “zone of totality”, a thin strip that crosses parts 14 states (see image, below).

Church of the Cosmic Skull’s Is Satan Real? is available from their “internet web portal” now.

The zone of totality (Image: © NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio)

Church Of The Cosmic Skull Tour Dates

Sep 01: Emerald Haze - Heavy Psych Dublin, Dublin, Ireland

Oct 14: Desertfest, Antwerp, Belgium

Nov 25: Brain Freeze Festival, Ebbw Vale, Wales

