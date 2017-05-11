Vintage Trouble launch stylish Knock Me Out video ahead of European tour

Primitive soul dynamos Vintage Trouble have released a video for new single Knock Me Out. The song is taken from a forthcoming advertising campaign for John Varvatos, the fashion mogul whose New York store sits on the former site of legendary venue CBGB. Varvatos has previously worked with Iggy Pop, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Ringo Starr and more.

Knock Me Out is released on June 9, and is high-energy chunk of thrusting R&B with all the energetic urgency of game of pass-the-parcel played with a stick of live dynamite. The band, of course, are impeccably well-presented.

“John Varvatos and Vintage Trouble!” enthuses Vintage trouble frontman Ty Taylor. “As a broad stroke, we have always been fans of the indisputable fire that rises when music and fashion collide in the purest and most primitive of ways. What I wear completely effects not only my motion but also my emotion. From the moment we met John a few years back, we had a connection that reminded me of the way artists from different mediums melted into each others vibes during the beatnik period. We had a deep interest in what the other did and immediately joined the mutual admiration club. When we got the call to do the campaign I basically lost my voice cause I hollered for joy and pride so loudly. To say we feel honoured and are grateful is on the tip of the appreciation cherry.”

Vintage Trouble start their European tour at the end of the month, and reach the UK in early June.

Vintage Trouble European Tour

May 28: Bearded Theory Festival, Derbyshire, UK

May 30: Phoenix, Exeter, U

May 31: SWX, Bristol, UK

Jun 01: Tramshed, Cardiff, UK

Jun 02: De La Warr Pavilion. Bexhill on Sea, UK

Jun 04: Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK

Jun 06: O2, Ritz, Manchester, UK

Jun 08: O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK

Jun 10: Holland International Blues Festival, Grolloo, NL

Jun 11: Luxor, Cologne, DE

Jun 13: Mojo Club, Hamburg, DE

Jun 14: Columbia Theater, Berlin, DE

Jun 16: Slap! Weekend, Zaragoza, ES

Jun 17: Conde-Duque Madrid - Centro Cultural, Madrid, ES

Jun 19: Moon, Valencia, ES

Jun 20: Sala Apolo, Barcelona, ES

Jun 23: Blues Garage, Isernhagen, DE

Jun 25: Beatpol, Dresden, DE

Jun 26: Halle 02, Heidelberg, DE

Jun 27: Colos Saal, Aschaffenburg, DE

Jun 28: Hirsch, Nurnberg, DE

Jun 29: Technikum, Munich, DE

Jun 30: A38 Budapest, HU

Jul 04: Carroponte, Milan, IT

Jul 06: Jazz A Vienne, Vienne, FR

Jul 07: Sierre Blues Festival, Sierre, CH

Jul 08: Bospop Festival, Weert, NL

Jul 09: American Tours Festival, Tours, FR

Jul 11: Le Splendid, Lille, FR

Jul 13: Harley Days Festival, Morzine, FR

Jul 14: Vieilles Charrues Festival, Carhaix Cedex, FR

Aug 11: Rock Oz’ Arenes, Avenches, CH

Aug 12: Heitere Open Air Zofingen, Zofingen, CH

