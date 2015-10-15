Vintage Trouble embrace ‘timeless’ sound

Vintage Trouble say they won’t use modern technology to change their sound as they want to keep their music “timeless.”

They released their third album 1 Hopeful Road in August via Blue Note Records, and insist keeping their instrumentation simple is the most effective way to present their material.

Drummer Richard Danielson tells the Vanderbilt Hustler: “A lot of music is aged by the sounds and technologies of its times. To play music without all the extras gives it certain timelessness.

“For us, it’s just bass, drum, guitar, and vocals as music was at the start.”

They’ve opened for artists including the Who, the Rolling Stones and AC/DC. And frontman Ty Taylor reports they used their experience of life on the road to fine tune the follow-up to 2014’s The Swing House Acoustic Sessions.

He says: “The album has been in the works for a while. We’ve been touring on and off for a few years.

“The story of this album is the story of four men behind a barrier waiting to get back to the recording studio to release all this creativity and all the songs we’ve been coming up with.”

He continues: “We have been playing some of these songs since the beginning, and got to lay down the tracks for them. We tried to convey the ups and downs that we’ve been going through during our life and travels.”

The band are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe in November, with eight UK gigs planned.

Oct 16: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Oct 17: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Oct 18: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Oct 20: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Oct 21: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC

Oct 23: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 24: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Oct 25: Philadelphia The Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Oct 28: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

Oct 30: Austin Emo’s, TX

Nov 07: Gateshead Sage, UK

Nov 08: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 09: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Nov 10: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Nov 12: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Nov 13: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Nov 14: Scarborough The Spa, UK

Nov 16: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 17: London The Forum, UK

Nov 19: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 20: Berlin C Club, Germany

Nov 21: Malmo Slagtheset, Sweden

Nov 22: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Nov 24: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Nov 26: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 27: Hamburg Mojo Club, Germany

Nov 28: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Nov 30: Munich Club Munich, Germany

Dec 01: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

Dec 02: Milan Bloom, Italy

Dec 06: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Dec 07: Antwerp Trix Club, Belgium

Dec 09: Madrid Treatro Barcelo, Spain

Dec 10: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 11: Zaragoza Oasis Club Teatro, Spain

Dec 12: Bilbao Fever, Spain

Dec 31: Long Beach New Year’s Eve, CA