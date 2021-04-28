Vienna Circle release trailer for first new album in eight years

UK prog rockers Vienna Circle have announced their first new album, for eight years. The band, now slimmed down to just Paul Davis, will release Secrets Of The Rising Sun on April 30. The band have released a vide trailer for the new album, which you can watch below.

The band, originally centred around brothers Paul and Jack Davis, released their debut album White Clouds, a concept album set in World War 1, in 2008, and featured in an early issue of Prog Magazine. Silhouette Moon followed in 2013.

"After Jack leaving the band on good terms I managed to find a bit of time over the first lockdown to put the album together and at the time was kind of going through a phase with the Laurel Canyon scene back in the late 60's, early 70's," explains Paul Davis. "With my mind being consumed with west coast American folk rock and with the weather being particularly good during the spring/summer months last year in the UK, the album started to have a real summer feel to it. Whilst still an all out prog album influenced by the usual suspects, Pink Floyd, Camel, Dream Theater, a slight Californian influence has crept into the music giving the album a quite unique sound."

Paul Davis has written and performed everything on Secrets Of The Rising Sun except for drums, which have been supplied by regular contributor Alex Mickelwright.

Pre-order Secrets Of The Rising Sun.