VIDEO: Suicide Silence – OCD

Suicide Silence have posted another video from their upcoming Mitch Lucker memorial DVD.
The DVD was filmed at last year’s tribute show, which was put together by Mitch’s bandmates following the Suicide Silence singer’s shocking death in November 2012, and features performances from a huge array of Mitch’s friends and peers, with all proceeds going towards funding the education of Mitch’s young daughter.
The DVD – which will be available as a CD/DVD digipack and CD/Blu-ray combo pack – will be released on March 17 in Europe, and you can check out Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile doing a sterling rendition of OCD below…
Ending Is The Beginning: The Mitch Lucker Memorial Show Tracklist
Destruction of a Statue with Jonny Davy
Distorted Thought of Addiction with Greg Wilburn
Ending is the Beginning with Brook Reeves
Bludgeoned to Death with Ricky Hoover
Unanswered with Phil Bozeman
Girl of Glass with Myke Terry
Price of Beauty with Danny Worsnop
No Pity For A Coward with Johnny Plague
Disengage with Cameron “Big Chocolate” Argon
No Time To Bleed with Burke VanRaalte
Smoke with Anthony Notarmaso
Wake Up with Tim Lambesis
March To The Black Crown
Slaves to Substance with Eddie Hermida
OCD with Austin Carlile
Fuck Everything with Chad Gray
Die Young with Robb Flynn
Roots Bloody Roots with Max Cavalera
Engine #9 with Mitch Lucker
You Only Live Once with Randy Blythe