VIDEO: Suicide Silence – OCD

Suicide Silence have posted another video from their upcoming Mitch Lucker memorial DVD.

The DVD was filmed at last year’s tribute show, which was put together by Mitch’s bandmates following the Suicide Silence singer’s shocking death in November 2012, and features performances from a huge array of Mitch’s friends and peers, with all proceeds going towards funding the education of Mitch’s young daughter.

The DVD – which will be available as a CD/DVD digipack and CD/Blu-ray combo pack – will be released on March 17 in Europe, and you can check out Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile doing a sterling rendition of OCD below…

Suicide Silence - OCD

Ending Is The Beginning: The Mitch Lucker Memorial Show Tracklist

  1. Destruction of a Statue with Jonny Davy

  1. Distorted Thought of Addiction with Greg Wilburn

  2. Ending is the Beginning with Brook Reeves

  3. Bludgeoned to Death with Ricky Hoover

  4. Unanswered with Phil Bozeman

  5. Girl of Glass with Myke Terry

  6. Price of Beauty with Danny Worsnop

  7. No Pity For A Coward with Johnny Plague

  8. Disengage with Cameron “Big Chocolate” Argon

  9. No Time To Bleed with Burke VanRaalte

  10. Smoke with Anthony Notarmaso

  11. Wake Up with Tim Lambesis

  12. March To The Black Crown

  13. Slaves to Substance with Eddie Hermida

  14. OCD with Austin Carlile

  15. Fuck Everything with Chad Gray

  16. Die Young with Robb Flynn

  17. Roots Bloody Roots with Max Cavalera

  18. Engine #9 with Mitch Lucker

  19. You Only Live Once with Randy Blythe

