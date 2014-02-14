VIDEO: Suicide Silence – OCD

Suicide Silence have posted another video from their upcoming Mitch Lucker memorial DVD.

The DVD was filmed at last year’s tribute show, which was put together by Mitch’s bandmates following the Suicide Silence singer’s shocking death in November 2012, and features performances from a huge array of Mitch’s friends and peers, with all proceeds going towards funding the education of Mitch’s young daughter.

The DVD – which will be available as a CD/DVD digipack and CD/Blu-ray combo pack – will be released on March 17 in Europe, and you can check out Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile doing a sterling rendition of OCD below…

Suicide Silence - OCD

Ending Is The Beginning: The Mitch Lucker Memorial Show Tracklist

Destruction of a Statue with Jonny Davy