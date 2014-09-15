VIDEO: 'Burn' from Jon Lord celebration

Celebrating Jon Lord - At The Royal Albert Hall is to be released on DVD, Blu-ray and CD on September 26, but the version of Deep Purple's Burn filmed that night is available now.

The show featured contractions from Deep Purple’s Ian Paice, plus Glenn Hughes, Iron Maiden´s Bruce Dickinson, Rick Wakeman, plus members of The Temperance Movement and former Whitesnake stalwarts Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody.

“It was like no concert I have ever played”, said Ian Paice. “To a person everyone in the Hall was there for a common purpose to honour a wonderful man and a great musician. The Royal Albert Hall is fairly large venue and can be intimidating, but that evening it was more like a gathering of friends at their local, (if slightly oversized) pub than a regular show.”