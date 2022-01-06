Victrola get 2022 off to a roaring start with the Music Edition Bluetooth speakers

It’s been a busy few months for Victrola, with the audio firm first introducing the the world’s first true portable record player in October and then followed that last month with the announcement of the V1 music system.

Now they’ve kickstarted the new year at CES 2022 in Las Vegas by revealing their Music Edition Series portable Bluetooth speakers: the ME1 handheld speaker and ME2 tabletop speaker.

The ME1 Bluetooth speaker features a two-inch driver with passive bass radiators, with the power, volume and Bluetooth synch buttons housed on the side of the speaker. A full charge through USB-C will give you up to 12 hours play.

The larger ME2 Bluetooth speaker boasts a 3.5-inch driver with a one-inch tweeter and dual passive bass radiators. A full charge will provide 20 hours of continuous playback and it has an aux-in port to connect further devices. Wireless charging is also catered for thanks to a built in Qi-charging pad.

Both speakers come in a variety of colours (black, grey, blue, green and red for the ME1, and black, grey and blue for the ME2) and they both have a IP67 waterproof rating. They can also be matched with designer leather cases which provide protection while playing.

Victrola CEO Scott Hagen explains: “We wanted to make sure if we launched a Bluetooth speaker line that it fits our mission to bring music memories to everyone. While audio quality is paramount, we wanted to incorporate unique materials and design elements that compel people to share our product audibly and aesthetically.

“Vinyl will always be at our company’s core, and record players become a conversation starter in the home. We believe ME1 and ME2 embody that experience in the Bluetooth speaker market.”

Both Music Edition speakers and the leather cases will launch in the second quarter of 2022, with the ME1 priced at $99.99 and the ME2 at $199.99.

