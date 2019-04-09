Venom unleash lyric video for ferocious new single Bring Out Your Dead

Venom have released a lyric video for their brand new track Bring Out Your Dead.

It’s been taken from their latest album Storm The Gates, which was released back in December via Spinefarm Records – and is the follow-up to 2015’s From The Very Depths.

The track is described as “an anthem for blasphemers, fornicators and the forever cursed” and was produced by Venom vocalist and bassist Cronos.

Bring Out Your Dead has been launched to coincide with the news that Storm The Gates is to be released as a limited edition double picture disc package on April 19.

Speaking previously about the new album, Cronos said: “We’ve had nearly three years with these compositions, speeding some up, slowing some down, changing the lyrics, adding breaks, moving verses – that's how songs grow, and that’s how you end up writing a better album.

“That's why I don't believe in releasing a record every year – you can’t possibly have let those songs develop to their full potential.

“These albums are going to be around a lot longer than I am, so they need to be able to stand up for themselves. With an album every year, I think you end up with two or three good songs and then a load of shit – and I certainly don’t want to release that sort of album!”

The Storm The Gates picture disc is now available for pre-order. Find details below.