Venom Prison to support Dying Fetus in the UK and Europe

Venom Prison have announced that they’ll join Dying Fetus in the UK and Europe later this year.

The tour will take place throughout August, kicking off at London’s Islington Academy on the 13th and wrapping up at Lindau’s Club Vaudeville on the 24th.

Also joining Dying Fetus will be Toxic Holocaust and Goatwhore.

Tickets will go on general sale from 11am on Friday (May 4). Find dates below.

Venom Prison will hit the road in support of their debut album Animus which launched in 2016 via Prosthetic Records, with the band also scooping the Best New Band award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in 2017.

They’re currently working on the as-yet-untitled follow-up and released a live video for their track Devoid earlier this year.

Venom Prison 2018 tour dates with Dying Fetus

Aug 13: London Islington Academy, UK

Aug 14: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Aug 15: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Aug 16: Pagney-derrière-Barine Chez Paulette, France

Aug 18: Paris Petit Bain, France

Aug 20: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Aug 21: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Aug 22: Milan Spazio Naif, Italy

Aug 23: Klagenfurt Club Stereo, Austria

Aug 24: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany