Venom Prison, Napalm Death and more added to Bloodstock bill

Venom Prison and Napalm Death are among the latest additions to this summer’s Bloodstock festival line-up.

The British metal heavyweights join a killer bill which also features Devin Townsend, Saxon, The Wildhearts, Therapy?, Kreator, Dimmu Borgir, Skindred and iconic metal gods Judas Priest.

Currently at work on their first album for new label Century Media, Venom Prison are scheduled to play the festival’s Ronnie James Dio main stage on Friday, August 13, and, by all accounts, they’re rather looking forward to it.

“Venom Prison are honoured to be invited to play at the legendary Bloodstock Festival again, having first appeared at the 2017 edition,” the band say. “This will be our first show in nearly two years since the world was shut down by the pandemic. We can’t wait to step out on stage again and cause utter destruction. See you in the pit.”

Grindcore legends Napalm Death, meanwhile, have been booked to replace Bloodywood as headliners of the Sophie Lancaster stage on August 13.

In addition, King Creature and Primatai join the line-up on the Sophie Lancaster stage on the same day, while Southampton’s Terra IV and Leicester’s Internal Conflict, will grace the same stage stage on August 14. New UK hardcore bruisers Borstal, featuring ex-Cradle Of Filth/Brujeria drummer Nick Barker will make their debut on the Ronnie James Dio stage that same afternoon.

With just 16 weeks to do, here’s how the Bloodstock 2020 bill is shaping up so far: