Venom Prison announce new album Samsara and European tour

Venom Prison have announced full details of their new album, Samsara.

The British/Russian band’s second album will be released on March 15 via Prosthetic Records. The album features 10 tracks, including Uterine Industrialisation, which is available to stream now.

According to the band, the album’s title refers to the Buddhist concept of “being reborn into a never-ending cycle of suffering.” The artwork has been designed by Eliran Kantor.

Speaking to Metal Hammer recently, singer Larissa Stupar said of the new album : “This one is going to be a lot more personal for me, because I’ve been suffering from depression for the last few years now and I’ve been going through some really hard times. I just wanted to write down and communicate those feelings. I read somewhere that if you express those thoughts it feels better as you stop carrying it.

“But I’ve also written songs about homophobia and transphobia. Basically, the whole record is about suffering, whether it is societal suffering or internal suffering. I wanted to express those feelings.”

The band have also announced a European tour, beginning in Germany on May 17 and reaching the UK on May 29.

Samsara is available to pre-order now.

Samsara tracklisting

1. Matriphagy

2. Megillus & Leana

3. Uterine Industrialisation

4. Self Inflicted Violence

5. Deva's Enemy

6. Asura's Realm

7. Sadistic Rituals

8. Implementing The Metaphysics Of Morals

9. Dukkha

10. Naraka

Venom Prison 2019 tour dates

May 17: Karlsruhe Weiße Rose, Germany

May 18: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany

May 19: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

May 20: Vienna Viper Room. Austria

May 21: Munich Backstage, Germany

May 22: Milan Circolo Svolta,. Italy

May 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

May 24: Bochum Matrix, Germany

May 25: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

May 26: Den Bosch Willem 2, Holland

May 27: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

May 28: Paris Gibus, Paris

May 29: Birmingham Mama Roux, UK

May 30: Bristol Exchange, UK

May 31: London Underworld, UK

Jun 1: Leeds Key Club, UK

Jun 2: Manchester Rebellion, UK