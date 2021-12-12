Vanessa Wagner streams cover of Roger and Brian Eno's Celeste

French classical and ambient pianist Vanessa Wagner has streamed her cover of Roger and Brian Eno's Celeste (originally from their first ever collaborative album, 2020's Mixing Colours).

It's taken from Wagner's upcoming Study Of The Invisible, which will. be released on the InFiné label on March 25, on which she continues her exploration of the minimalist repertoire by introducing her audience to pieces, many rare or unpublished, by acclaimed composers, young pianists, and genre-bending personalities from the ambient and electronic scenes.

"Listening again to the synthesiser version of Celeste played by Roger Eno, I thought that the acoustic sound of a solo piano would give it a different, perhaps more timeless colour," says Wagner. "The purity of the piano sound focuses on the melodic aspect of this piece, while preserving its melancholic core."

As well as Celeste, Study Of The Invisible features Wagner's interpretations of music from Philip Glass, Harold Budd, Davd Lang, Caroline Shaw, Moonodg and more.

The vinyl edition of the album includes 3 unreleased tracks that are not included on the digital release or on the CD version.

Pre-order Study Of The Invisible.

(Image credit: InFiné Records)

Vanessa Wagner: Study Of The Invisible

1. Suzanne Ciani - Rain

2. Harold Budd - La Casa Bruja

(transcription piano solo Melaine Dalibert)

3. Bryce Dessner - Lullaby

(Song for Octave)

4. David Lang - Spartan Arcs

5. Brian Eno, Roger Eno - Celeste

6. Philip Glass - Etude n°16

7. Julia Wolfe - Earring

8. Caroline Shaw - Gustave Le Gray

9. Moondog - Prelude n°1 in A minor

10. Timo Andres - Wise Words

11. Peter Garland - Nostalgia

