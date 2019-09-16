Van Halen: The Japanese Singles vinyl collection revealed

A new vinyl box set featuring Van Halen’s singles originally released for the Japanese market will be launched on November 1 though Rhino Records.
Van Halen: The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 will feature a total of 13, 7-inch singles, complete with the original sleeves and presented in a flip-top box.
Tracks featured include Ain’t talking ‘Bout Love, Dance The Night Away, Jump, Panama and Hot For Teacher, the latter of which is a “unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan, along with the single edit versions of (Oh) Pretty Woman and I’ll Wait.”
Along with the regular black vinyl edition, 750 box sets featuring the singles pressed on red vinyl will also be released and are available to pre-order from the official Rhino Records store.
Earlier this year, bassist Michael Anthony revealed that a rumoured Van Halen reunion tour was due to take place, but those plans were scrapped.
Meanwhile, frontman David Lee Roth recently announced a 2020 Las Vegas residency which will see him rock the city’s House Of Blues between January and March.
Roth last took part in a Vegas residency back in 1995 when he hooked up with the 14-piece Blues-Bustin’ Mambo Slammers.
Van Halen: The Japanese Singles 1978-1984
Disc 1
You Really Got Me
Atomic Punk
Disc 2
Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love
Runnin’ With The Devil
Disc 3
On Fire
Jamie’s Cryin’
Disc 4
Dance The Night Away
Spanish Fly
Disc 5
Somebody Get Me Doctor
Women In Love
Disc 6
And The Cradle Will Rock
Could This Be Magic?
Disc 7
Unchained
So This Is Love?
Disc 8
(Oh) Pretty Woman
Happy Trails
Disc 9
Dancing In The Street
The Full Bug
Disc 10
Jump
House Of Pain
Disc 11
I’ll Wait
Girl Gone Bad
Disc 12
Panama
Drop Dead Legs
Disc 13
Hot For Teacher
Little Dreamer
