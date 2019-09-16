Van Halen: The Japanese Singles vinyl collection revealed

A new vinyl box set featuring Van Halen’s singles originally released for the Japanese market will be launched on November 1 though Rhino Records.

Van Halen: The Japanese Singles 1978-1984 will feature a total of 13, 7-inch singles, complete with the original sleeves and presented in a flip-top box.

Tracks featured include Ain’t talking ‘Bout Love, Dance The Night Away, Jump, Panama and Hot For Teacher, the latter of which is a “unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan, along with the single edit versions of (Oh) Pretty Woman and I’ll Wait.”

Along with the regular black vinyl edition, 750 box sets featuring the singles pressed on red vinyl will also be released and are available to pre-order from the official Rhino Records store.

Earlier this year, bassist Michael Anthony revealed that a rumoured Van Halen reunion tour was due to take place, but those plans were scrapped.

Meanwhile, frontman David Lee Roth recently announced a 2020 Las Vegas residency which will see him rock the city’s House Of Blues between January and March.

Roth last took part in a Vegas residency back in 1995 when he hooked up with the 14-piece Blues-Bustin’ Mambo Slammers.

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

Van Halen: The Japanese Singles 1978-1984

Disc 1

You Really Got Me

Atomic Punk

Disc 2

Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love

Runnin’ With The Devil

Disc 3

On Fire

Jamie’s Cryin’

Disc 4

Dance The Night Away

Spanish Fly

Disc 5

Somebody Get Me Doctor

Women In Love

Disc 6

And The Cradle Will Rock

Could This Be Magic?

Disc 7

Unchained

So This Is Love?

Disc 8

(Oh) Pretty Woman

Happy Trails

Disc 9

Dancing In The Street

The Full Bug

Disc 10

Jump

House Of Pain

Disc 11

I’ll Wait

Girl Gone Bad

Disc 12

Panama

Drop Dead Legs

Disc 13

Hot For Teacher

Little Dreamer