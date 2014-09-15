Roth returns with Mustang Sally

David Lee Roth has posted a teaser clip for the next edition of his webTV show, in which he covers classic R&B track Mustang Sally.

He and Van Halen have kept quiet in recent months, after returning to action with 2012 album A Different Kind Of Truth but later cancelling much of their touring plans.

Roth said at the time the reunited outfit had “bitten off more than we can chew, as usual,” and said they’d return in due course.

Mainman Eddie Van Halen was spotted visiting an LA mastering studio in July, sparking hopes that the band’s 13th studio album will be announced soon.

Former bassist Michael Anthony, who was replaced by Van Halen’s son Wolfgang, recently told of his sadness at being blanked by his former bandmates – while he was able to keep in touch with some of their crew.