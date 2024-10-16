US Chinese prog band OU under consideration for two Grammy Awards

US/Chinese prog quartet OU are in consideration for two Grammy Awards for both Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album.

Needless to say there is no 'prog' category at the Grammys, and although there is frequently some crossover with their jazz-related categories, sometimes a prog band sneaks through in the rock and metal categories - recent nominees and winners have included Steven Wilson, Dream Theater, Mastodon and Gojira. But for a perceived newcomer to the scene, there is no doubt that even to be under consideration is a remarkable achievement.

OU have been nominated for 'Best Metal Performance' for their single 蘇醒 Frailty and also for 'Best Rock Album' for the album of the same name.

"We are honoured that the Grammys have OU in consideration. Our single 蘇醒 Frailty has been considered for 'Best Metal Performance' and the album OU II 蘇醒 Frailty has been considered for 'Best Rock Album'," the band have said. "A massive thanks to everyone who's worked on, supported and helped us create our second album."

OU, – pronounced ‘Oh’ – signed to InsideOut Music back in 2022 and released their debut album "one" later the same year. OU II 蘇醒 Frailty, on which the band worked with labelmate Devin Townsend.

Prog wishes the band the very best of luck.

(Image credit: Press)