Underoath have hinted that they’re about to stage a return.

The band posted a short video on their Facebook page, featuring the words “Rebirth is coming” and a reversed vocal track. Played the right way round, the band are heard singing: “Drowning in my sleep.”

The Grammy-nominated outfit were formed in 1997 and released seven studio albums before splitting in 2013.

Frontman Spencer Chamberlain is currently working with his band Sleepwave.