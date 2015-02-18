Umphrey’s McGee trail their 12-hour Abbey Road album

Umphrey’s McGee have released a trailer for upcoming album The London Sessions, which they recorded in Abbey Road’s iconic Studio Two over 12 hours last year.

The video includes their cover of the Beatles’ track I Want You (She’s So Heavy) which recognises the fact they were recording where the Fab Four did some of their most memorable work.

Frontman Brendan Bayliss says the first thing he did on arrival was asked to be shown to the corner of the space used most by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Bayliss tells Rolling Stone: “I couldn’t believe they were just crammed there, doing 75 takes in a row till they got it.”

Guitarist Jake Cinninger clapped his hands to listen for the studio’s trademark effect. “I heard that ambient tone – yup, that’s Abbey Road. I wanted to witness it for my own ears, that time delay in the room.”

The album features nine Umphrey’s tracks, some new and some old, all recorded in the shortest time possible. It also includes the Beatles cover. Bayliss says the band decided: “If we don’t play it wrong, it crushes.” He adds: “We nailed it.”

The London Sessions is released on April 7 via Nothing Too Fancy music.