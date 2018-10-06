Ulver will release new EP in December...

Ulver will release their Sic Transit Gloria Mundi EP on vinyl through House Of Mythology on December 7.

The EP was originally released digitally on the band's Bandcamp page last year, followed by Spotify, iTunes and other digital platforms. The EP featured two new songs, Echo Chamber (Room of Tears) and Bring Out Your Dead, plus a cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's The Power Of Love. The band have added four new live tracks, two recorded from their spectacular concert at Labirinto della Masone, Italy, last summer. Two songs, Southern Gothic and Transverberation from said concert have now been properly mixed, alongside Nemoralia from Odeon Theatre, Tasmania, same summer, and finally Rolling Stone from Grieghallen, Bergen International Festival, this year.



“The sad remains from the Caesarean banquet," the band told Prog. "Two songs we kind of le ft on the drawing board but resumed work on this summer. Additionally, a cover of a childhood favourite – one we actually started some twelve–thirteen years ago, around the time we first started talking about making some ‘pop’ music. This EP was finalised in our new studio in the old town of Oslo in September, and sent over to Youth's in London in October, for imperial sound quality. Ulver, The Colony Room, November 11 2017.”

The vinyl is available in three different colours: punk yellow, purple and classic black. The cover shows Francis Bacon's Study A er Velásquez's Portrait of Pope Innocent X. It can be pre-ordered here.

In addition, Ulver are to play a special performance with Red Bull Music Festival entitled Drone Activity in Oslo on October 13. Full details can be found here. And they will play Irving Plaza in New York on March 21, 2019.