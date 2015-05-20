Ulrich: Cobain doc was too much

Lars Ulrich has described the Kurt Cobain documentary as “challenging” to watch and says some of the scenes were “too much.”

Ulrich’s own band Metallica were the subject of 2004 documentary Some Kind Of Monster which gave viewers a close and personal look behind the scenes as they dealt with the most turbulent period of their career following the departure of bassist Jason Newsted.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield recently said Some Kind Of Monster was still difficult for him to watch.

Speaking about Cobain: Montage Of Heck, Ulrich tells Sixx Sense With Nikki Sixx: “I thought it was unique. Never quite seen a film like that. I loved being that close to Kurt, but I also had issues being that close to him, because it took a little bit of the mystique away.

“I was kind of sitting there going, ‘Do I really need to see Kurt Cobain in a bathtub?’ As a fan of Cobain, and as a fan of Nirvana, it was almost too much, it was almost too close. Because next time I hear Come As You Are or one of those songs, I’ll still sit there and think of him in a bathtub of him shaving, or that scene at the end where he’s holding Frances, and some of that stuff, which was challenging to watch.”

Despite the difficulty he had with the film, Ulrich admits it’s a “great piece of filmmaking.” He adds: “As a movie, I thought it was really smart and very well made and I really admire the direction of it and how it was put together.”

Montage Of Heck director Brett Morgen was given unlimited access to Cobain and Courtney Love’s archives for the film, which was given a cinema release and shown on HBO in the US.

Metallica are working on a new album and will headline this year’s Reading And Leeds festival.