Metallica are headlining Reading & Leeds 2015

After headlining both Sonisphere and Glastonbury this year, the world conquering metallers are setting their sights on Reading & Leeds next year.

But don’t go thinking you’ll be able to see them in another field, this time it’s a UK festival exclusive. Speaking about the performance, drummer Lars Ulrich says: “We are obviously beyond thrilled to be returning to headline the magnificent and mighty double shot at Reading & Leeds for the fourth time. We are practically the house band. Bring it!”

Festival boss Melvin Benn echoes Lars’ sentiments with: “[Metallica’s] amazing live show promises to be a favourite with rock, metal and genuine music fans at the UK’s most important music festival, perfectly topping a bill of brilliant acts from across the genres. I’m looking forward to revealing the rest of the festival line up, which will feature the absolute best of rock, indie, dance and hip-hop and will only add to the amazing atmosphere that make Reading & Leeds so special.”

Also announced for the festival are the post-hardcore pioneers Refused and the Cali metalcore upstarts Pierce The Veil. See more below.

Tickets are available here and priced at £205+booking for a weekend ticket.