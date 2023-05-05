U.K.'s Curtain Call gets remaster and worldwide release

The U.K. live set Curtain Call, which has long only been available in Japan, is to be released throughout the rest of the world to celebrate its tenth anniversary on May 19.

Recorded at a concert in Kawasaki in Japan in 2013, the set was a reunion between UK founding members Eddie Jobson and John Wetton, and which captures the only ever live performance of both UK studio albums - U.K. and Danger Money - in their entirety. Wetton and Jobson were joined by drummer Marco Minnemann and guitarist Alex Machacek.

U.K. wree a prog supergroup who initially featured both Jobson and Wetton alongside former Yes/King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford and guitarist Allan Holdsworth. They released their self-titled debut album in 1978, after which Bruford and Holdsworth left, to be replaced by former Frank Zappa drummer Terry Bozzio for 1979's Danger Money, before the band initially split in 1980.

The new set contains, Blu-Ray, DVD and Blu-Ray Audio in ine single package and has been remixed and remastered in hi-res stereo and 5.1 surround sound. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Press)

U.K.: Curtain Call

Blu-Ray / DVD

U.K.

1. In The Dead of Night

2. By The Light of Day

3. Presto Vivace and Reprise

4. Thirty Years

5. Alaska

6. Time To Kill

7. Nevermore

8. Mental Medication

Danger Money

1. Danger Money

2. Rendezvous 6:02

3. The Only Thing She Needs

4. Caesar’s Palace Blues

5. Nothing To Lose

6. Carrying No Cross

Bonus Tracks

1. Night After Night

2. As Long As You Want Me Here

Blu-Ray Audio

